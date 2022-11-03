6-year-old boy from Macomb County dies from RSV amid hospitalization surge

A 6-year-old boy from Macomb County died from a respiratory illness, the Oakland County Health Division said Wednesday.

The boy's death from respiratory syncytial virus comes amid historic high cases that are fueling a surge in hospitalizations of children in the state.

Symptoms of RSV, or syncytial virus, which has on onset of four to six days after infection, include runny nose, sneezing, decreased appetite, fever, wheezing and coughing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The symptoms typically occur in stages.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be particularlyserious for infants and older adults. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis, inflammation of thesmall airways in the lungs, and pneumonia in children younger than 1 years old inthe United States.

Most children get infected with RSV before their second birthday and symptoms for young infants include irritability, decreased activity and difficulty breathing, the CDC said.

'Rapid surge' of respiratory virus cases boosts kid hospitalizations in Michigan

Children under the age of 5 are the largest group of patients coming to emergency rooms for respiratory illnesses, the Oakland County Health Division said in a news release Wednesday. Premature infants, children under the age of 2 with chronic lung or heart conditions and children with weakened immune systems are most at risk for severe RSV disease.

“RSV is affecting our youngest, more vulnerable residents,” said Oakland County Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust in the release. “We are concerned about RSV, flu and COVID-19 all being widespread as we move into the winter. Get your COVID and flu vaccines when eligible and wash your hands often.”

Some hospitals are nearing capacity in Michigan due to the rise in hospitalizations in children infected with the upper respiratory virus. Nationally, RSV cases are peaking early, according to the CDC. Cases normally peak in winter.

"Children’s hospitals throughout Michigan are operating near capacity due to a rapid surge of RSV cases and staffing challenges," said John Karasinski, a spokesman for the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. "Individuals experiencing worsening symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or dehydration, should seek emergency care immediately."