Clinton Twp. police offers registry for residents with special needs

The Detroit News

Clinton Township Police have launched a registry for families and residents with special needs to improve interactions with law enforcement.

Under the new registry, founded on the township's website, families and residents can fill out and submit a form online with information about themselves or a household member who may require special assistance when interacting with police officers.

"We best respond to emergency situations with as much information as we can possibly have," Clinton Township Police Chief Dina Caringi said in a statement Thursday. "The registry enhances our ability to assist with vital knowledge regarding a registrant’s disability."

The system requires registrants provide their names, addresses, dates of birth, physical descriptions, nature of disability, and a current photo. Once submitted, the information is forwarded to Macomb County’s emergency communications and technology center.

"The information is confidential and will only be accessed and shared with first responders during an emergency or when we have a reason to do so," Caringi said.

Clinton Township's registry comes as many police departments are stepping up their efforts to improve interactions with those special needs.

Michigan State Police, for example, launched an initiative, Action for Autism, in 2021 to improve how officers interact with those on the autism spectrum or other developmental disabilities. Partnering with more than 30 agencies, the initiative included carrying calming bags in patrol cars and better training for police officers about autism.