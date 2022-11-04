Commission races, SMART tax plan among election battles in Macomb County

Macomb County is a battleground county in a battleground state, where local issues including contentious school board elections and a fight for control of the county commission may defy partisan considerations.

Republican former President Donald Trump won the state's third most populous county twice, but Democratic Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has held his position for 12 years, winning with at least 65% of the vote in the past three elections. Hackel now faces Republican challenger Nicholyn Brandenburg of Macomb Township, a former county commissioner.

Republicans are defending a 7-6 majority in the county commission under newly drawn districts approved by a 4-1 Republican board in 2021. A lawsuit ws filed by former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer following the new district map’s approval to challenge the process.

The adopted plan does not split cities and townships any more than the rejected plan produced by Democrats and the divisions included meet state law standards and appear to be necessary to meet population requirements for each district, according to a Michigan Court of Appeals decision in January

Most current commissioners are on the ballot again with the exception of Democrats Veronica Klinefelt and Julie Matuzak, who are running for other public offices. Republican Commissioner Jeff Farrington lost the primary to Sylvia Grot, wife of prominent Republican Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot, who has been enmeshed in political controversies in recent years.

In the new 7th commission district, there is no Democrat candidate.

The new lines have been drawn to favor Republicans, Macomb County Democratic Chair Ed Bruley said, but there’s still a chance for the commission to gain a Democrat majority. Before 2020, Republicans had never held a majority in the commission.

“It really depends on which voters get out there and vote. There are many close elections and turnout’s going to be the key,” Bruley said. “As a local candidate you are dependent on those candidates who are at the top of the ticket for turnout because they motivate or don't motivate their people to come out.”

Republicans are set up to maintain a majority in the commission, Macomb County Republican Chairman Mark Forton said. He noted that even though southern Macomb County, closer to Detroit, has voted blue in the past, the GOP has made strides there, resulting in the commission majority in 2020.

"We don't believe it's as Democrat as we've been taught all these years. I think the people are largely Democrat, but they're also American," Forton said about the county's south end. "They're not these left wing whack jobs running around screaming and wanting to chop up our daughters and sons."

Macomb County residents face two county-wide ballot proposals and various local ballot proposals. Buses are a notable issue on the ballot as voters will decide if they want to continue funding and having access to Metro Detroit’s suburban bus system.

The county commissioners approved putting the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation or SMART 0.95 mill renewal on the ballot this summer in a 7-6 vote, after a few residents spoke in support of the bus system, noting they are vital for those without access to a car or who live with disabilities.

“As a disabled person, I rely on public transportation to get anywhere. I don't drive. I can't drive myself,” said Eastpointe resident Dawn Hammontree at the July 14 board meeting. “Denying me this right is the rankest ableism and disenfranchises this marginalized community.”

Macomb County voters narrowly approved the millage in 2018 by a 39-vote margin.

Macomb does not allow local municipalities to opt out of contributing taxes to SMART, something Oakland County allows but is trying to ban under its millage renewal proposal. In March, the Macomb Township board of trustees unanimously passed a request to have the option to opt out of SMART.

Township Treasurer Leon Drolet noted that the SMART buses don’t really service the township as there isn’t a bus stop in the township.

“When I looked at what our residents were paying in SMART bus taxes this past year, it was $3.8 million. Our township has spent about $3.1 million in this past year on road projects and sidewalk projects combined,” Drolet said at the March trustees' meeting. “Our residents are paying more for smart bus service than they are for roads for sidewalks. They pay more than they're paying for Parks and Recreation. It's an enormous amount of money.”

The other countywide ballot proposal asks voters whether to maintain the 0.069 mill property tax for veteran services, which costs residents 6.9 cents per $1,000 of taxable value.

The City of Memphis is asking voters whether they want to ban all adult use marijuana establishments, including growers, processors and retailers within the city. Chesterfield Township will be voting on an ordinance to establish the number of marijuana businesses in the Township.

Harrison Township voters will vote on whether to pay, on average, an additional $30 annually for the Harrison Township library for improvements like increasing hours of operation, updating technology and hiring personal to support childhood literacy.

A few school districts are looking to voters for approval of borrowing money for certain projects.

For voters in the Macomb Intermediate School District, there is a bond proposal of up to about $97.5 million, which if approved would allow the district to borrow the money for special education building projects. The district would use the money to construct special education buildings as well as remodel existing educational infrastructure to better meet the needs of students with disabilities, such as autism and cerebral palsy.

Anchor Bay School District is aiming to bond for no more than $169.3 million for remodeling and improvements. Armada Area Schools are looking for no more than $26.5 million.

