Tips sought in fatal Mount Clemens hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Investigators are asking the public for help to find the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a Mount Clemens man as he was walking.

The crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2022, on Dickinson Street east of Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, a small, dark-colored SUV struck Antoine Smith, 44, of Mount Clemens, and failed to stop. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle, believed to be a Jeep Compass, was seen traveling west on Dickinson before turning onto northbound Gratiot. It then traveled east on North River Road and was last seen traveling north on Park Street.

Detectives are reviewing evidence in the case but ask anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call them at (586) 307-9456.

