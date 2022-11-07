Shelby Township police officer dies on duty

The Detroit News

The Shelby Township Police Department is mourning one of its own.

Sgt. Daniel Kammerzell died while on duty Saturday, said the Police Department. The cause of death wasn’t given but isn’t suspicious or criminal, the department said.

Kammerzell, 51, an 18-year veteran of the department, was discovered unresponsive in his patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon, the department said in a news release. He later was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death,” the department said.

The agency described Kammerzell as highly decorated as he moved through many positions: evidence technician, field training officer, detective, range instructor, training coordinator, and founding member and assistant team leader of the Shelby Township Tactical Response Unit.

He also was a member of Metro Macomb SWAT.

Before joining Shelby Township police, he had worked for the Detroit Police Department. He also had served with the U.S. Marine Corps.

The department said Kammerzell always came to work in a great mood and made everyone laugh with his stream of jokes.

His families, both personal and police, asked for privacy and time to mourn their loss.

“We thank you, Sergeant Kammerzell, for your dedication to this community,” the department said. “Rest in peace, brother. You will be greatly missed.”