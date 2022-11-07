Warren Mott High School closed due to threat

Warren Mott High is closed Monday due to a threat made against the school late Sunday, officials said in a Tweet.

Robert Livernois, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent, said in a letter to parents that was tweeted Monday that someone made a threat to bring a gun to school on Snap Chat.

He also said in addition to closing the school, there will be no school buses for Warren Mott students to travel to other facilities in the district.

"Parents, please talk to your children about using social media responsibly because as we have shown many times before, the consequences are severe," his letter said.

