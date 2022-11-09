Lisa McClain wins second term in Congress

Republican U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday, winning over Democrat Brian Jaye.

McClain had 63% and Jay had 34% of the vote, with 34% of the vote counted, according to unofficial returns.

McClain, 56, of Bruce Township was first elected in 2020, succeeding U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell of Dryden Township. Mitchell died last year.

She won reelection with the backing of President Donald Trump, who endorsed her in February. Last year, McClain was among three Michigan Republicans who voted against certifying Arizona and Pennsylvania's 2020 electoral college votes after the Jan. 6, 2001, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

She ran in the new 9th District, which covers the Thumb and northern Macomb County. McClain serves on the House Committee on Armed Services and is a member of the conservative Republican Study Committee.

Prior to her election, McClain spent 11 years working within American Express before she and a group of other employees split off to start Hantz Financial, a financial advising firm based in Southfield. Jaye of Rochester is a lawyer and small business owner.

McClain spent about $344,500 on her bid for re-election to Jaye’s $42,300.

