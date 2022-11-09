GOP challenger holds early lead over incumbent in Macomb County's 58th House District race

Republican challenger Michelle Smith held an early lead over incumbent Democrat Nate Shannon with 7% of the vote counted in the 58th House District race.

As of midnight Wednesday, Smith had about 57.9% of the vote, with Shannon at 42.1% in the race that pits the Democratic incumbent, a longtime educator, against his Republican challenger, a business owner. Both candidates listed education as their top priority.

Since taking office in 2019, Shannon, a former Sterling Heights city councilman, has introduced multiple education-related bills, including co-sponsoring proposed legislation last year to repeal the law that stops third-grade students from moving to the fourth grade if they read a grade level behind on the state's reading assessment.

"I'm a former high school teacher in the L'Anse Creuse district, teaching economics and history, and I'm still certified as a teacher," Shannon said. "My parents were both teachers, my sister was a teacher. Education's obviously very important to me."

Smith, who owns a real estate appraisal company, said Michigan students' low test score rankings in several categories show that "what they're doing in our education system isn't working, and maybe it's time for someone from the outside to come in with a different perspective on things."

Smith's website said: "Curriculums or lessons focused on vilifying someone based on skin color or calling into question a child’s gender have no application in the public education system."

Shannon said his opponent is using "scare tactics," and added: "I'm all for parent communication and parent involvement, but the idea that we're teaching critical race theory or grooming our kids is insulting, and that's what (Smith) is hinting at on her website.

"She wants to dismantle public education and take it to the private sector, which is unacceptable to me," Shannon said of his opponent.

Smith said her goal is to boost students' tests scores.

"I don't want to dismantle anything," she said. "But until our kids are able to read and do math proficiently, I don't think there should be any other focus in our schools besides that."

Both candidates said public safety also was a top priority. Shannon pointed out that his endorsements for office include the Police Officers Association of Michigan, Michigan Fraternal Order of Police, Warren Police Officers Association and Michigan Association of Police Organizations.

"Sterling Heights was the safest big city in Michigan (of cities with more than 100,000 residents, according to 2020 FBI statistics), and I believe I played a role in that as a city councilman," said Shannon, who served on the council from 2015-18. "I think we need to fund the police, not defund the police."

Smith, whose husband is a police officer, said cops need more than funding.

"They also need support from the people in our government, not having elected officials at the top of the (Democrat) ticket walking in parades with people who are saying the police are awful," she said. "I don’t think my opponent wants to defund the police, but I don’t think he’s as supportive as I would be."

Both candidates also are campaigning on economic issues with inflation at a 40-year high.

"I have business experience, and things are tough for me in the real estate industry right now," Smith said. "I'm feeling the pain just as much as anyone, and I think I'd bring that perspective to Lansing."

At the Legislature level, Shannon said, "there's only so much you can do, since this is a worldwide economic issue."

"There are still things you can do to help," Shannon said. "I introduced a bill to give a $500 tax rebate to working families that's still sitting in committee. That could be relief for families right now, but it's not going anywhere."

