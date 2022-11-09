Mount Clemens school board names acting superintendent

Mount Clemens Community Schools has a new acting superintendent as of Tuesday night after a twerking scandal at a high school in the district prompted the school board to put the superintendent on administrative leave.

The Oct. 15 incident, when the school allowed a nonprofit to host a charity event that featured rapper O.T. Rell walking around the school's gym while a woman in a swimsuit twerked, shocked parents after a video of the event surfaced and the story made national headlines.

The Board of Education voted to place Superintendent Monique Beels on a non-disciplinary administrative leave during a special meeting Thursday. On Tuesday, the board appointed former Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Barbara VanSweden as acting superintendent.

"I'm here to support the board and to support the assistant superintendent (David Lavender)," VanSweden said. "I'm here to get things moving forward, we've got kids to educate."

The twerking incident took place at an event called "Peezy's Sweetest Day Bash," which was held by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a nonprofit led by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and Mount Clemens High School alumnus. The event — which was supposed to support the organization that works to spotlight undiscovered or overlooked entertainers and athletes — was initially scheduled to take place at Wisner Memorial Stadium but was moved to the high school's gymnasium due to cold weather.

Hines told The Detroit News that he didn't know the woman would be underdressed and apologized to anyone who was offended.

"I definitely take pride in the school and I'm deeply sorry for anyone I have offended," he said. "I didn't know this was going to go on. If anyone is going to take full responsibility, it's me. I really hope this doesn’t shed too much of a bad light when (our group is) trying to do so many things for the kids at the school. I’ll do better to screen my entertainers."

The incident drew scrutiny from across the state and nationwide as the video went viral. Tricia Foster, the governor's chief operating officer, sent a letter to Beels the following week expressing disapproval of the event and called on the school district to conduct a review of the event and hold "the right people accountable."

"We are asking for the school district to conduct an immediate review to determine how such a large oversight or lapse in judgment was allowed to occur," she wrote. "We are further asking that you take action to hold the right people accountable for the events that unfolded. Lastly, we are encouraging the school district to implement policies, procedures, and safeguards to ensure this never happens again."

Board President Earl C. Rickman III said the board has selected the best person as acting superintendent and he hopes to focus on students rather than getting stuck on the twerking incident.

"I've moved on from it. It was an isolated incident that happened, no students were involved. It did not happen during the school day, it had no impact on the student learning environment," Rickman, who has been on the board for 37 years, said. "So I've moved on from that. I've got so many more decisions that I need to make that I'm not hovering and looking back at that issue."

In response to the controversy days after the incident, Beels announced changes in policy, including requiring advance review of flyers for upcoming events at school facilities and two-week notice in order to use school facilities.

There is currently a third-party investigation into how the incident was allowed to take place under Beels' watch, but Rickman said it's his hope that Beels can return as superintendent at the conclusion of the investigation.

"No one on this board is looking to fire the superintendent," Rickman said.

anichols@detroitnews.com