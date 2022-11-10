2 men face drug charges in Eastpointe after raids yield fentanyl, cocaine

Two men accused of selling illegal drugs and arrested by Eastpointe police last week have been charged, officials said Thursday.

Demarise Romaze Brock, 32, and Kevin Brian Maddox-El, 30, were both charged in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with multiple charges, including the delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, delivery/manufacture of cocaine, receiving and concealing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm during the commission of a felony and maintaining a drug house.

A judge ordered both men to be held on a bond of $250,000 each and scheduled their next court appearance for Tuesday.

If convicted, they each face up to 20 years in prison for the methamphetamine charge, up to 20 years for the cocaine charge, up to 10 years for receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, up to five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, up to two years for using a firearm during a felony, and up to two years for maintaining a drug house.

Maddox-El may face even stiffer penalties for previous convictions. He was discharged from prison in May 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in 2020 to two years in prison after pleading guilty to delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, the department said. He was also sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 and 18 months in 2016 for drug charge convictions.

Eastpointe police allege the two men are business partners who sell drugs. Police arrested the two men last week Thursday after executing search warrants at two different homes, one on Liberal Street on Detroit's east side and another on Bohn Street in Roseville.

During the raids, officers seized several firearms, crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and various pills, according to authorities. Investigators learned one of the firearms was reported stolen in the breaking and entering of a business in Troy. They found the serial number of another gun was destroyed.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez