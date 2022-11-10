Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Clintondale middle and high schools

Clintondale High School and Middle School were evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Thursday.

Around 9 a.m., the high school principal received the threat via email that said a bomb was in the school and the sender "didn't care about living and didn't care about anybody else living," according to Clintondale Community Schools superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax. The school notified police and evacuated the middle and high schools to the football field.

Clinton Township police did a sweep and Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing dogs did not find anything so students were allowed to return to classes, Broadnax said, but parents were allowed to pick up their children if they wanted to.

Police are currently investigating the origin of the email.

Thursday's threat follows an incident two weeks ago where a student was arrested after bringing an airsoft gun into the high school, causing a lockdown at the high school and middle school.

The airsoft gun incident happened the same day Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges, including murder, in the Oxford High school shooting that killed four of his fellow students and wounded several others on Nov. 30, 2021. He admitted to an Oakland County judge that he brought a gun that he had his father buy for him to the school used in the mass shooting.

Though Broadnax said Clintondale High School has not been experiencing threats this school year until recently, schools around the state have been seeing a spike in threats since the Oxford shooting last November. According to OK2SAY, the state police's reporting tool where individuals can report potential threats pertaining to schools, the number of tips the program received went up by 67% in the 2021 calendar year, compared to the year prior.