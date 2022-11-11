Roseville student charged with five-year felony after bringing loaded gun to school

A Roseville High School student was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, a misdemeanor, on Thursday after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his backpack Wednesday.

The juvenile appeared before Macomb County Juvenile Referee Linda Harrison. The suspect is currently detained without bail and the court will try and transfer the case to Wayne County, where the suspect lives, according to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

On Wednesday, an 11th-grade student Roseville High School allegedly notified a school counselor after witnessing "worrisome behavior" between two other students, believing one of them had a gun in his backpack, the prosecutor's office said in the news release. The counselor notified the school administration and the principal, assistant principal and security resource officer located the suspect.

The suspect was searched and the Roseville High School principal found a loaded Glock 9mm firearm with an extended magazine in his backpack. The suspect was handcuffed by the security resource officer and denied the gun was his, according to the prosecutor's office. The gun was stolen out of Bloomfield Township, the prosecutor's office said.

Students and employees in the school sheltered in place while the incident took place, according to a letter sent to Roseville High School parents from the superintendent on Wednesday. The prosecutor's office said they have "zero tolerance for guns in schools."

"The student who saw something and said something is a hero in my book. Safety is everyone’s responsibility," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in the news release.

The suspect is being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 11. If convicted of carrying a concealed weapon, he could face up to five years in prison.

hmackay@detroitnews.com