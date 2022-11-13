Sterling Heights cop shoots at, misses carjacking suspect; state police investigate

Sterling Heights — Michigan State Police are investigating a Sterling Heights police officer who fired his gun at a carjacking suspect and missed, moments before the man plowed the stolen Jeep into a passing car, police said Sunday.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot at 44575 Mound, when the unnamed suspect, who was on probation for stealing a car in September, carjacked an 80-year-old woman, Sterling Heights Police said in a Sunday press release.

"During the carjacking an 80 year old female was assaulted and thrown out of her vehicle," the release said. The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

The alleged carjacker sped off in the woman's red Jeep Grand Cherokee. She called police, but "officers were unable locate the vehicle at that time," the press release said.

Four hours after the carjacking, officers spotted the stolen Jeep parked in the Super 8 Motel lot at 34550 Van Dyke in Sterling Heights.

"Upon approaching the vehicle, and attempting to take the suspect into custody the suspect attempted to flee the scene," police said. "When doing so, the suspect’s actions placed the officer’s lives in jeopardy. One officer discharged his duty weapon at the suspect, but missed.

The suspect then fled in the vehicle northbound to Van Dyke Avenue and 15 Mile, police said. "The suspect vehicle then collided with an uninvolved vehicle on 15 Mile Rd near Van Dyke Ave."

The carjacking suspect was arrested. No other information was given about the man, other than police saying, "this suspect was previously arrested by the Sterling Heights Police Department in September for Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile and is currently on probation for that offense."

Per our department protocol regarding officer involved shootings, the Michigan State Police have been requested and are now investigating this incident," the release said.

