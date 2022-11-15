Driver in Roseville crash where body found charged with murder

More charges have been filed against the 19-year-old man accused of fleeing after crashing a truck that had a dead woman's body in it.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Tuesday he has added a felony murder charge against Stephen Freeman. The prosecutor also said Freeman was arraigned on the new charge in court and a judge revoked his bond and remanded him to the county jail until his trial.

A probable cause hearing for the case against Freeman has been scheduled for Nov. 30, 2022, in 39th District Court in Roseville.

If convicted of felony murder, Freeman faces up to life in prison.

Freeman was charged about two weeks ago with receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. Both are five-year felonies. He was being held on a $75,000 bond.

Police arrested Freeman in Lexington on Sunday three days after the crash, which happened on Oct. 27, 2022, in Roseville.

According to Investigators, Freeman was driving a truck that struck a semitractor-trailer near Hayes and Common and then fled. Police searched the truck and found the body of Gabriele Seitz, 62, of Shelby Township.

Before the crash, Freeman entered Seitz’s home through a window when she was not at home. She arrived and the two fought, resulting in the woman's death, Lucido said. Freeman took the woman's truck, which he later crashed with Seitz's body in it.

