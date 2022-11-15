Macomb County fixes sinkhole in Warren that could've led to road collapse

Warren — A sinkhole on 10 Mile near Mound Road that could have grown larger has been fixed after the Macomb County Department of Public Works made repairs to a sewer pipe that caused it, officials said Tuesday.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said the sinkhole was located along the curb of westbound 10 Mile Road at Loretta Avenue, west of Mound during an inspection of the pipe.

She said crews found a 30-foot section on the bottom of the 11-foot wide, elliptical, corrugated metal pipe had rotted. Stormwater was getting through openings in the pipe and washing away the gravel and dirt bed underneath it, causing the sinkhole. The pipe had been installed about 60 years ago, she also said.

Miller said if the sinkhole had gotten bigger, then it could have led to the pavement on 10 Mile to collapse or affected a house on Loretta Avenue about 50 feet away from it, she said.

"It was already a hazard and could have quickly become significantly worse," the public works commissioner said in a statement. "This is something we’re seeing more frequently in our inspections or where small sinkholes have occurred."

A contractor fixed the problem by first stabilizing the pipe with temporary bracing inside the pipe and filled the holes at the bottom of the pipe and the sinkhole with hydraulic cement. Crews then sprayed the interior of the pipe with a special polymer and installed a carbon fiber grid to reinforce it.

Miller said the use of the spray-lining method on 10 MIle and in an unrelated sewer rehabilitation project along 15 Mile Road is the first of its kind in Michigan. She said the technology means the pipe did not have to be excavated nor did it have to be replaced with a new pipe.

The total cost for construction and engineering for the repair in Warren was $230,000, officials said.

"(This is) a reminder that we need to continue to invest in our aging underground infrastructure by inspecting it, rehabbing it when possible, or replacing it when necessary," Miller said.

