Sisters arrested following road rage incident in Warren

Two sisters who had an ongoing dispute were arrested following a road rage incident that entailed one of the women throwing a hammer at the other woman's car Wednesday afternoon in Warren, police said.

Warren Police responded to a phone call from a driver in a Jaguar saying she was being chased and shot at near 10 Mile and Schoenherr Road around 2 p.m., according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer.

Upon further investigation, police heard from independent witnesses that no shots were fired and the woman who called the police is reported to have thrown a hammer at her sister's car, a Jeep, who then followed her, ensuing in a road rage incident.

The sisters are both in their 30s: one is a Wayne County resident, the other is a Macomb County resident, Dwyer said.

He said the altercation apparently stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two sisters.

When police went to stop the cars, the sister who called police, evaded officers for a short distance in a non-high speed chase, Dwyer said.

"I'm concerned and continue to be concerned about these types of instances that could actually seriously injure or kill an innocent person because of road rage," Dwyer said. "Your vehicle in many cases gets out of control, they lose control of the vehicle and it goes into another car, or it goes into a pedestrian."

Both sisters were arrested about 2 miles away in Detroit and got in a physical altercation that police had to break up.

Dwyer said the department will seek to file for appropriate charges Thursday with the county prosecutor.