1 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting, stabbing reports in Eastpointe

Eastpointe police are investigating a fatal shooting and stabbing in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 24000 block of Kelly at about 7 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man holding his side and bleeding profusely, police said in a statement.

They learned the victim had been arguing with his 68-year-old father, which resulted in the father stabbing him, according to the release.

The father was arrested. His son was hospitalized in critical condition.

In a separate incident reported around 9:49 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 18000 block of Holland for a reported domestic disturbance and gunshots.

They found a 34-year-old man face down in the grass. He was pronounced dead.

"The investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victim and his girlfriend (homeowner) and her 15-year-old son," police said Thursday.

Two people were taken into custody. Other details were not released.