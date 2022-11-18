1 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting, stabbing reports in Eastpointe
Eastpointe police are investigating a fatal shooting and stabbing in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday.
Officers were called to the 24000 block of Kelly at about 7 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man holding his side and bleeding profusely, police said in a statement.
They learned the victim had been arguing with his 68-year-old father, which resulted in the father stabbing him, according to the release.
The father was arrested. His son was hospitalized in critical condition.
In a separate incident reported around 9:49 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 18000 block of Holland for a reported domestic disturbance and gunshots.
They found a 34-year-old man face down in the grass. He was pronounced dead.
"The investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victim and his girlfriend (homeowner) and her 15-year-old son," police said Thursday.
Two people were taken into custody. Other details were not released.