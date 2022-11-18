Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.

They found the man in a mobile home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the release. He was later pronounced dead.

The male had been involved in some sort of altercation Friday with the female owner of the mobile home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities located the weapon involved and the woman is being cooperative in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Law enforcement went to the woman's home numerous times in the last year and in September the man was arrested and charged for domestic violence, investigators said. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman as a part of his bond.

Investigators said the relationship between the male and female is unknown.

The child heard screaming Friday was unharmed and given to the father, who had been at work when the incident occurred.

Other details were not released.