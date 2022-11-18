Sisters charged in Warren road rage incident

Two sisters arrested Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident in Warren that involved a hammer being thrown at a car now face charges, police said.

Latisha Yvonne Higgins, 36, of Warren, was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court on several charges, including third-degree fleeing and eluding police, a 5-year felony; resisting/obstructing police, a 2-year felony; and domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor. A judge set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled her next court date for Dec. 1, 2022.

Bianca AC Harvey, 31, of Sterling Heights, was also arraigned Thursday at the same court in connection with the same incident. She was charged with resisting/obstructing police and domestic violence. A judge set her bond at $5,000 and scheduled her next court date for Dec. 1.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer criticized the judge for giving both women personal bonds, despite being charged with felonies.

"This is another disappointment and insult to law enforcement officers who go out every day to protect the public," he said in a statement. "Road rage and domestic violence are serious matters. It is fortunate that no other innocent bystanders or officers were injured as a result of this argument between two sisters that resulted in violence."

According to authorities, officers were called at about 2 p.m. Wednesday to an area near 10 Mile and Schoenherr roads by a motorist who said someone was chasing and shooting at her.

Police located the caller in a Jaguar near Toepfer and Schoenherr and tried to execute a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over and officers chased the Jaguar until it eventually stopped on Schoenherr and Bringard Street in Detroit.

As officers were taking the woman into custody, another woman who was driving a Jeep arrived and began attacking the Jaguar's driver and police, officials said. The officers then arrested the Jeep's driver.

A preliminary investigation revealed no shots had been fired. Witnesses told police that one of the women had thrown a hammer at the other woman's vehicle during a road rage incident. They learned the Jeep's driver suffered a minor injury during the incident. Furthermore, investigators discovered the two women were sisters.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez