Eastpointe man charged in son's stabbing

An Eastpointe man has been charged in connection with stabbing his son this week, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, was arraigned Thursday in 38th District Court on two counts, records show: assault with intent to murder, a felony, and domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

A not guilty plea was entered.

Bond was set at $250,000 bond per Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Pollicicchio's request.

Mayack remained in the Macomb County Jail on Friday. He must wear a GPS tether if released, officials said.

The charges stem from an incident Wednesday at his home.

Officers were called to the 24000 block of Kelly at about 7 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man holding his side and bleeding profusely, Eastpointe police reported.

Investigators learned Mayack and his son had been arguing when he retrieved a knife, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"The defendant and his son began a physical fight and Richard Mayack stabbed his son in the abdomen and head," according to the release.

Mayack was arrested at the scene. His son was rushed to a hospital. He initially was listed in critical condition but now is stable and expected to recover, officials said Friday.

"This is a sad situation for the family," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. "A family argument should never escalate to any type of violence."

Mayack faces a probable cause hearing at 8 a.m. Nov. 29. A preliminary examination follows a week later.