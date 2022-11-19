Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found the vehicle hours later parked at a Super 8 motel, officials said in a statement.

When they tried to apprehend Graves, "one officer who feared for his life had to fire his weapon at the suspect," according to the release.

Graves drove north on Van Dyke and crashed into another vehicle near 15 Mile, where he was arrested. The Eastpointe resident was not injured.

“This madness needs to stop," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Friday. "The defendant is looking at life in prison for the senseless violence of stealing a car from an elderly woman."

Graves was arraigned this week in 41A District Court on carjacking, a life offense; third-degree fleeing and eluding, a five-year felony; felonious assault, a four year felony; as well as resisting and obstructing, a two-year felony.

Judge Kimberely Wiegand set bond at $20,000, records show.

Graves remained in the Macomb County Jail on Friday night.A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A preliminary examination is on Nov. 30.