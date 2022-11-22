Clintondale Community Schools to boost training after threats

Following separate threats to Clintondale Community Schools this fall that have disrupted classes and shut down schools, the district's superintendent said he's working with state and federal authorities to boost training for students and staff in January of 2023.

The plans, outlined briefly in a letter to parents Nov. 14 by Superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax, come after the district was forced to shut down all of its schools following a threat.

"All threats to our schools, students and staff are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly," wrote Broadnax, who also noted that the district is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Attorney's Office to boost training.

A security threat was sent to the district earlier month via email from a student outside the district, according to a letter from Broadnax.

The entire district was closed for a day afterward.

"The district takes these threats very serious, as we are living in a different day and time than when many of us attended school," Broadnax said in the letter addressed to students' families.

The email threat was just the latest for Clintondale schools. Earlier this month, Clintondale High School and Middle School were evacuated after a bomb threat was reported to the schools.

With that threat, the high school's principal received a bomb threat via email from a student, causing the school to notify police and evacuate the schools' students to their football field.

And in a separate incident, a student was arrested in late October for bringing an airsoft gun into Clintondale High School, causing a lockdown at the high school and middle school.

Threats have disrupted school districts across Metro Detroit since the start of the academic year. According to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, almost fifty people have been charged with threats of violence against a school, a staff member or a student this year.

"This is an alarming 50% increase since 2021," said the prosecutor's office in a release last week.