Bond increased for Sterling Heights man accused of targeting senior citizen in carjacking

A judge has increased the bond for a 37-year-old man who has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities have charged Jason Graves of Eastpointe with carjacking, which carries a life sentence, contending he threw a woman out of her Jeep on Nov. 12 in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found the vehicle hours later parked at a Super 8 motel, officials said.

Graves is also charged with fleeing and eluding third degree, which is a five-year felony; felonious assault, which is a four-year felony; and resisting and obstructing, which is a two-year felony.

On Monday, Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Kumar Palepu argued that Graves’ initial bond of $20,000 with no 10% should be increased because of the severity of the charges. Sterling Heights District Court Judge Kimberley Wiegand increased the bond to $75,000 cash/surety, no 10%.

If Graves posts the bond, he will be required to have a GPS tether and no contact with the victim, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido’s office.

Authorities contend that when they tried to apprehend Graves, "one officer who feared for his life had to fire his weapon at the suspect," according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Graves drove north on Van Dyke and crashed into another vehicle near 15 Mile, where he was arrested, according to authorities. The Eastpointe resident was not injured.

“This madness needs to stop," Lucido said Friday.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A preliminary examination is on Nov. 30.