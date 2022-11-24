Macomb County woman sentenced in starving death of 7-month-old baby

A Macomb County mother was sentenced to 27.5 to 50 years in prison Wednesday in the 2020 starving death of her 7-week-old son.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office took on the case after Shantavia Hayden of Warren brought her son A’Mir Griffin, who had been dead for several hours, to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit in October of 2020.

A'Mir had not been fed in at least a week, said Leigh Hlavaty, Wayne County deputy medical examiner at the time, during the trial.

Though the emergency room physician attempted to administer life-saving care, it was apparently too late; Dr. Jennifer Noble, of Children’s Hospital, testified that rigor mortis appeared to already be setting in.

Hayden pleaded not guilty in February of 2021 and rejected a plea deal offered by the prosecution. She was convicted of second-degree murder in September.

The investigation found A’Mir to be severely malnourished, which resulted in his death, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators said it wasn’t for lack of money or food that A’Mir was not being fed. Hayden received 16 cans of food from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) during A’Mir’s seven weeks of life, as well as food and financial assistance from the state and $15,000 in jobless benefits for months.

“Justice was served today for little A’Mir,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement Wednesday.