Police investigating another wrong-way crash

Roseville — Police are investigating a crash after a police chase Thursday ended with a driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 94 in Roseville and plowing head on into another car.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile.

Police were chasing a car before it got on the freeway going the wrong direction and got in a head-on collision, resulting in critical injuries. The freeway was shut down to through traffic after the crash.

Roseville Police responded to the crash as well as Michigan State Police, who provided a crash reconstructionist. Police had suspects in custody on Thursday.

The crash happened hours after another wrong-way driver accident killed two and injured one passenger early Thursday morning on M-14 in Plymouth Township. Police suspected alcohol was involved in that incident.

hmackay@detroitnews.com