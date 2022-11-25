2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say

A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer.

Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing over how one woman treats her mother, Dwyer said.

Around 12:30 a.m. the dispute spilled over into Warren, according to the city's top cop.

The woman, 28, continued the argument with her sisters at multiple locations and, eventually, she and her boyfriend 35, pulled up in their vehicle to another vehicle where one of the sisters was a passenger in Warren, Dwyer said.

The couple rolled down the window of their car and the boyfriend shot into the other car, police said. The shots hit a male in the car in the knee, hand and thigh. The intended target, the sister in the car, was not hit by the gunshots.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital, according to Warren police.

The woman and her boyfriend were arrested and police were waiting Friday for Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido's office to authorize charges.

Last week, a dispute between sisters ended in road rage, with one woman allegedly hurling a hammer at the other, Warren police said. Latisha Yvonne Higgins, 36, of Warren, was arraigned Nov. 17 in 37th District Court on several charges, including third-degree fleeing and eluding police; resisting/obstructing police; and domestic violence. Bianca AC Harvey, 31, of Sterling Heights, was arraigned the same day on charges of resisting/obstructing police and domestic violence.

