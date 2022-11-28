Macomb domestic violence shelter adds human trafficking survivor program

Turning Point, which provides shelter and services to survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Macomb County, unveiled a new program this month aimed at helping human trafficking survivors.

Earlier this year Mount Clemens-based Turning Point received a $400,000 renewable grant from VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) and has been working to form a human trafficking program.

Individuals who have been trafficked either for sex or for labor are exploited, similar to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, Turning Point President & CEO Sharman Davenport said in an announcement emailed to The Detroit News.

“Many cases of human trafficking, like domestic and sexual violence, go unreported," Davenport said. "With this grant funding, we have new resources so critical to connecting with survivors of human trafficking and empowering them in new lives free of oppression and violence.”

Michigan has consistently ranked in the top 10 states for most human trafficking cases reported in recent years, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. In 2020, the most recent state-by-state analysis, Michigan was seventh, with 295 reported cases, only 15 behind neighboring Ohio.

Turning Point is acquiring additional housing to accommodate supporting more survivors in emergency and transitional facilities. Individuals have access to specially trained nurses who provide trauma-informed care and can collect forensic evidence at the survivor's request.

Minor children of survivors are also welcome in housing facilities.

Counseling and advocacy programming is also a part of the human trafficking program, much like services available to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Michigan seeing surge in domestic violence cases amid pandemic

Turning Point noted in the announcement that though there are differences between domestic violence and human trafficking, traffickers often exert power over victims in similar ways, through shame and making them believe they are worthless. Perpetrators of both forms of violence often make their victims feel dependent on them physically, mentally or financially after they've broken them down.

“Importantly, the Turning Point program will be one of the only programs to serve all survivors of human trafficking — labor or sex — including people of all genders or sexual orientations, as well as those with children or who are experiencing addiction,” Turning Point Chief Strategy Officer Carmen Wargel said in the announcement email.

Human trafficking survivors don't always label what has happened to them in those words, Turning Point says on its website, so the organization is working with community partners to receive referrals for those who could benefit from services.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1 (888) 373-7888 or through text at 233733.