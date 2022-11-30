Driver with dead body in truck ordered to get psych evaluation

A 19-year-old man accused of killing a 62-year-old Shelby Township woman and then driving around with her body in her stolen truck will have to undergo a psychiatric exam to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Stephen Freeman was charged in early November with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle after he was involved in a car crash in late October in Roseville and police found the body of Gabriele Seitz in the truck.

Freeman was later arraigned on two more charges, including felony murder. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Police accuse Freeman of entering Seitz’s home in Shelby Township on Oct. 27 through a window while she wasn’t there. When the 62-year-old came home, there allegedly was an altercation that led to her death, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The car Freeman is accused of driving in the crash was Seitz’s truck.

During a hearing Wednesday morning in Roseville's 39th District Court, Judge Joseph Boedeker approved a request from the defense to have Freeman evaluated for competency to stand trial.

Being found incompetent to stand trial is not the same as an insanity defense. If a defendant is found incompetent to stand trial, that means they can't understand court proceedings and are not able to assist in their own defense. If evaluated as incompetent, Freeman would be still be prosecuted after being placed into treatment to restore competency.

Gary Kennedy II, Freeman's defense attorney, also asked Boedeker to order a restriction on the county prosecutor's office in issuing press releases on the case, calling a news interview Prosecutor Peter Lucido did on the case "totally inappropriate".

Kennedy noted a gag order in the case against the parents of the Oxford High School shooter. Attorneys involved are not to give public statements in the case in which Ethan Crumbley's parents are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

"I'm not saying it's gone that far, but I'm worried it's gonna go further and so I'm asking the court to enter an order restricting any type of publicity, any type of press release any type of anything by any part of the government to any media outlet in this case," Kennedy said.

Boedeker told Kennedy to file a motion on the issue. He also noted that other cases in his court are being held up as the center performing evaluations is backed up.

Freeman's next court date is Feb 1.