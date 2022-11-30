Man, 35, charged in Warren shooting sparked by family dispute

A 35-year-old Clinton Township man faces several felony charges after a family dispute on Thanksgiving led to multiple shots being fired in Warren, officials said.

Michael Kamal Sinnawi was arraigned Tuesday in Warren's 37th District Court in Warren on several charges, including assault with intent to murder, a life felony, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle-causing injury, a 15-year felony, possession of a firearm, a 5-year felony, and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, a 2-year felony, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A judge set Sinnawi's bond at $1 million and scheduled his next court appearance for Dec. 6. If he posts bond, then he must wear a GPS tether, the court ordered.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother.

According to authorities, the shooting happened early Friday morning and stemmed from an argument that a man and his sister had on Thanksgiving about her treatment of their mother. They allege the fight prompted Sinnawi, the sister's boyfriend, to threaten her brother.

Investigators said Sinnawi and his girlfriend's brother planned to meet for a physical fight. The shooting victim drove the brother and one of his sisters to a home near 12 Mile and Schoenherr Road to wait for Sinnawi, they said.

Sinnawi and his girlfriend were allegedly in another vehicle that pulled up to the car occupied by the victim, officials said. Sinnawi then allegedly shot the victim five times as he sat in the car's driver's seat, they said. On Friday, officials said the man was struck in the knee, hand, and thigh.

Detectives said Sinnawi then drove away.

Police officers were called and began life-saving measures on the victim when they arrived. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. The two other people who were in the vehicle were not harmed.

