Man dead after rollover crash on I-696 near Gratiot in Roseville

A 48-year-old Warren man is dead after the vehicle he was driving rolled over on Interstate 696 near Gratiot Avenue in Roseville early Thursday, Michigan State Police said.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on westbound I-696 near Gratiot, they said. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion entered the freeway from Gratiot and then lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver, whose name was not released, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over.

The investigation is ongoing.

