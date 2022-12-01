Mt. Clemens boy, 10, charged in knife incident at school

A 10-year-old Mount Clemens boy accused of bringing a knife to his school with a so-called "hit list" now faces criminal charges, officials said Thursday.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the boy, who has been charged as a juvenile, allegedly brought the knife with him to classes Tuesday at Prevail Academy, a charter school in Mount Clemens.

The prosecutor said the boy was charged with solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, and having a weapon in a weapon-free school, a 93-day misdemeanor. The boy was formally charged in juvenile court Wednesday.

A referee set his bond at $500 and ordered that if he is released, then he has to remain at his home and wear a GPS tether. Under the order, the boy may leave the house for medical, school, or court purposes. The referee also said the defendant is forbidden from having drugs, or weapons, and no contact with anyone on his hit list.

According to Lucido, the boy had the knife and a list of children who he felt were mean to him. The boy also allegedly asked a classmate to hold down another boy so the 10-year-old could stab him. The prosecutor said the classmate instead took the knife away from the defendant and gave it to an adult when he was picked up from school.

"The juvenile who gave the knife to an adult is a hero," Lucido said in a statement. "He saw something and said something which saved lives."

Cory Olsen, a spokesperson for Prevail Academy, a K-8 school that opened in 2004, said in an email "while student privacy rights limit the details I can share, what I can say is that we are proud of those who spoke up in this situation.

"We actively promote a hear something, see something, say something philosophy at our school," Olsen said. "This helps us, together, remain vigilant in ensuring the safety and well-being of our school community."

