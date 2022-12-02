3 women charged with operating Warren prostitution 'house'

Three women accused of operating a prostitution ring in Warren will face a probable cause hearing next week after being arraigned in late November.

Meiya Xu, 61, and Yingshu Zhu, 60, both of Flushing, N.Y., and Hyeyen Bratek, 55, of Roseville, were all arraigned on Nov. 23 in 37th District Court in Warren on a charge of maintaining a house with the purpose of prostitution, a five-year felony, and prostitution, a 90-day misdemeanor, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

He also said Xu and Bratek were also charged with using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony.

A judge set bond for Xu and Bratek at $10,000. If they post bond, then they must surrender their passports and wear a GPS tether while on house arrest.

The judge set Zhu's bond at $5,000. She also must surrender her passport if she posts bond.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Lucido said Warren police received tips last month that the women, who worked at Greenday Massage in a strip mall on Nine Mile Road in Warren, were offering sexual favors and committing acts of prostitution.

He said two undercover officers made appointments at the massage parlor online. Police said both officers were offered sexual acts in exchange for money.

On Thursday, Warren police said they had arrested the three women on Nov. 22, 2022, after a three-week investigation.

Warren Police Lt. Matthew Dillenbeck, who runs the special investigations division at Warren police, said undercover officers went to Greenday Massage where sex acts where offered for money.

A probable cause hearing will be held at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in 37th District Court. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Dec. 13.

