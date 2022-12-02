WWII veteran and Detroit native celebrated ahead of 100th birthday

Washington Township — A World War II veteran on the cusp of his 100th birthday got a special treat Friday: A surprise gathering to mark the Washington Township resident's big day.

Ed Chasney was honored at the Blessed Years Fellowship's weekly luncheon at Stoney Creek Church with a surprise celebration. More than 25 members of Chasney's family surprised him at the event, which also served to remember the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which marks its 81st anniversary on Wednesday.

Chasney, a Detroit native, will officially become a centenarian on Dec. 19. The Cass Technical High School graduate was one of the thousands who tried to enlist in the military following the attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941. While he was rejected from the Army Air Corps for bad eyesight, a consequence of getting scarlet fever at the age of 7, the Army drafted him in 1943 as a mechanic.

Chasney was deployed for 28 months in the Pacific theater where he repaired vehicles and helped build airstrips. After the war, he was sent to Japan to help with rebuilding efforts, spending time in Hiroshima, one of two cities the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Aug. 6, 1945.

Later, Chasney worked at Chrysler and and as a metal modelmaker at General Motors Corp.'s Parts Fabrication Plant for 33 years. He retired in 1988.

One of Chasney's sons, Fred Chasney, who lives in Holt, continued his father's military legacy. He is a retired Marine lieutenant colonel and served from 1976 to 1996. He attended Friday's celebration in honor of his father.

hmackay@detroitnews.com