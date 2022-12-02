UAW vote results: Change coming to top leadership ranks
MACOMB COUNTY

WWII veteran and Detroit native celebrated ahead of 100th birthday

Hannah Mackay
The Detroit News
Washington Township — A World War II veteran on the cusp of his 100th birthday got a special treat Friday: A surprise gathering to mark the Washington Township resident's big day.

Ed Chasney was honored at the Blessed Years Fellowship's weekly luncheon at Stoney Creek Church with a surprise celebration. More than 25 members of Chasney's family surprised him at the event, which also served to remember the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which marks its 81st anniversary on Wednesday.

Members of Shelby Township's VFW Old Settlers Post 4659 clap for and then salute World War II veteran Ed Chasney, center, on Friday Dec. 2, 2022. The gathering at Stoney Creek Church in Washington Township celebrated Chasney's 100th birthday ahead of his official Dec. 19, 1922 birthdate.

Chasney, a Detroit native, will officially become a centenarian on Dec. 19. The Cass Technical High School graduate was one of the thousands who tried to enlist in the military following the attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941. While he was rejected from the Army Air Corps for bad eyesight, a consequence of getting scarlet fever at the age of 7, the Army drafted him in 1943 as a mechanic.

Chasney was deployed for 28 months in the Pacific theater where he repaired vehicles and helped build airstrips. After the war, he was sent to Japan to help with rebuilding efforts, spending time in Hiroshima, one of two cities the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Aug. 6, 1945.

Left to right, Army veteran Richard Glassford of Shelby Township, World War II Army veteran Ed Chasney and Chasney's son, retired U.S. Marines Lt. Col. Fred Chasney of Holt, say the Pledge of Allegiance at a Friday program in Washington Township remembering Pearl Harbor Day and celebrating Ed Chasney's 100th birthday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Later, Chasney worked at Chrysler and and as a metal modelmaker at General Motors Corp.'s Parts Fabrication Plant for 33 years. He retired in 1988.

One of Chasney's sons, Fred Chasney, who lives in Holt, continued his father's military legacy. He is a retired Marine lieutenant colonel and served from 1976 to 1996. He attended Friday's celebration in honor of his father.

