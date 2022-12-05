Macomb Co. continues calls on Oakland Co. to reduce sewage overflows

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller on Monday backed Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' call for Oakland County to reduce sewage dumping.

Fouts issued a mayoral proclamation last week urging Oakland County to reduce the amount of wastewater exceeding its sewage system’s capacity that is released into nearby water systems, also known as combined sewage overflows, or CSOs.

"... More than 1 million gallons of raw sewage from 17 communities in Oakland County was discharged from the George W. Kuhn Retention Basin into the Red Run Drain in Macomb County in 2021 ... with common sense knowledge that it harms water quality, the environment, property values and impacts the economy," the mayoral proclamation said.

Miller, a longtime critic of CSOs, wants to eliminate CSOs from Macomb County, she told The Detroit News in October, and has taken actions to reduce them. This fall, the county launched a major underground infrastructure project that officials said would lead to fewer discharges of CSOs into Lake St. Clair following storms.

In a statement Monday, Miller said Macomb County is investing millions to stop discharging CSOs and “we are simply asking Oakland to address theirs."

“If the situation was reversed and Macomb County was discharging combined sewer overflows and sometimes raw sewage into Oakland County, I’m pretty sure there would be an uproar," Miller said in the statement.

Lake St. Clair is the heart of Macomb County's concerns, which accounts for millions of dollars in revenue for the area due to it providing outdoor recreation to not just Michigan residents, but those on the Canadian side, Fouts said in his proclamation.

Fouts and Miller point the finger at Oakland County for algae mats that have been appearing on the shores of Lake St. Clair in the last decade. Experts say the mats can trap harmful bacteria like E. coli in the lake and the algae found in the mats, Lyngbya, is toxic in some of its strains.

Miller said in October that the mats are almost like quicksand, thick and dangerous to attempt to stand on, even though some of the mats are so large they look like solid ground.

Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash could not immediately be reached but has hit back at assertions about Oakland County's CSOs in the past.

Nash said in October there isn't any evidence that Oakland County is the cause of the mats in Lake St. Clair and Macomb County can look at the county when it comes to CSOs.

“All across Macomb County, there's a tremendous number of cross connections where a sewer can dump into a system that’s meant for stormwater or leaking,” Nash said. “About 1 in 4 septic fields in the state of Michigan is leaking. That means pollutants are coming out and going into local water streams and that's happening all across Macomb County.”

Warren and other Macomb County communities have encountered the partially treated sewer overflows before. In 2014, flooding forced "catastrophic conditions" in Warren, Fouts said in an email attached to the proclamation. Fouts said Oakland County overwhelmed Macomb County's sanitation system, resulting in Warren homes flooding.

"This has caused major city roads such as Ryan, Van Dyke, and Hoover to become waterways instead of roadways. In one of our biggest floods in recent years, the only way people could travel was by canoe or boat! That is unacceptable," Fouts said in an email last Thursday. "Basements in Warren became biohazards due to Oakland County flushing partially treated water from Oakland County toilets into Warren and ultimately Lake St. Clair. "

If necessary, Fouts said he would approve a dam to protect Warren from Oakland County.