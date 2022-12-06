Man, woman accused of stealing catalytic converters in Eastpointe

A man and a woman accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Eastpointe have been charged, police said.

Kevin Eugene Davis, 38, and Katherine Alexandria Dokes, 33, were arraigned last week Wednesday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on two charges each, according to court records.

Both Davis and Dokes were charged with larceny from a motor vehicle, a 5-year felony, and receiving and concealing stolen property worth $200-$1,000, a misdemeanor, according to authorities.

A judge set bond for Davis at $15,000 and $10,000 for Dokes. The judge also scheduled their next court appearance for next Tuesday.

Police said officers were called last week Wednesday to a business on Gratiot Avenue for a larceny in progress. They arrived at the location and saw a vehicle with two people in it leaving the business' parking lot.

Officers stopped the vehicle and investigated. They searched the vehicle and found two reciprocating saws and two catalytic converters inside. They also confirmed one of the converters had been stolen from a vehicle that was parked in the lot. Police arrested the two suspects later identified as Davis and Dokes.

