Boy, 15, accused of making threat against Fraser High School charged

A 15-year-old boy accused of making a threat against Fraser High School has been charged, officials said.

The teen allegedly threatened to blow up the school after a verbal confrontation with the principal, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

It also said the boy has been charged with making a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and resisting and obstructing police, a 2-year felony.

A preliminary hearing for the teen was held Tuesday in juvenile court, officials said. The court's referee ordered the teen held without bond and undergo a mental health evaluation.

