Macomb County's Mark Hackel reflects on a year of growth

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel highlighted economic successes in the county in the past year, noting victories in education and manufacturing amid the COVID-19 pandemic during his 10th State of the County Address.

"As we look back at what we went through, it is important to know that we came together," Hackel said. "We may have had some differences of opinion, but together we kept people safe and we kept them informed."

Macomb saw population growth, one of the counties in Michigan to grow in the last decade, closing in on 900,000 residents. Hackel said much of the new population consists of young professionals.

"We are very fortunate here in Macomb County. We have a great quality of life," Hackel said. "We have a strong economy. We're modernizing our infrastructure. We have exceptional educational opportunities and we have access to worldclass health care."

He touted the academic achievements of residents: 50,000 associate's, bachelor’s or graduate degrees in the last decade, making the past 10 years Macomb's highest academically achieving decade in the county's history.

The county boasts a workforce of over 440,000 and a $46 billion economy. Unemployment rates, he said, were below 3.4% and below that of the state's at 4.2%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Manufacturing is one of Macomb's main economic contributors, with defense manufacturing contracts in the last year totaling nearly $7 billion, he said.

"We are the defense capital of the Midwest," Hackel said.

To accommodate a growing population, Hackel said the county in the last year has reconstructed 82 miles of road, is fixing or has replaced 11 bridges, and the project to repair Mound Road, a major artery for the county, is 50% complete

Macomb is investing in its outdoor recreation as well, Hackel said and pointed out a $250,000 grant from Consumer's Energy to plant trees around the county.

But more needs to be done, Hackel said, to keep accommodate those making a home in the county.

There were divisions, however, he said, even with good news about growth. Hackel said the "global pandemic, contentious elections, economic uncertainty and an unsettling lack of civility," have rippled through the county.

"Oftentimes we hear people from both parties say 'You're willing to reach across the aisle.' Well, I don't believe that that's enough. I think it's time to stop reaching across the aisle and get in the aisle," Hackel said. "There isn't a problem we can't solve if we would just come together to solve it."