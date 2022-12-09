Judge: Eastpointe residents can comment on mayor, council during public meetings

A federal judge in Detroit has issued an injunction blocking Eastpointe officials from stopping residents from commenting on them or issues of concern during its public meetings.

The decision, issued Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Berg, stems from a lawsuit against the city of Eastpointe and its mayor filed last month by four residents, claiming their First Amendment rights were violated during a city council meeting's public comment portion in September.

"During public participation periods ... of Eastpointe City Council meetings, subject to reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions, members of the public may direct and/or express comment, criticism, or praise to and regarding public officials, including but not limited to remarks about the mayor, the city council, disputes between the two, police matters and other matters of public concern," Berg said in his injunction.

He also said his order will remain in effect until the issue is settled in court or an appeals court halts it.

Mary Hall-Rayford, Karen Beltz, Karen Mouradjian, and Cindy Federle filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court through the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

The suit accuses Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens, who was elected to the office in 2019 as the city's first African-American mayor, of abusing her authority during public meetings and silencing critics.

At a council meeting in March, Federle started to speak about the mayor mentioning those who protested against her. But Owens interrupted, requiring the health care worker “to alter her comments to complaining about the ‘Council’ or ‘the Body’ before allowing her to proceed,” according to the lawsuit. "Ms. Federle altered her remarks as Mayor Owens demanded, omitting direct criticism of the mayor, and concluded her comments."

