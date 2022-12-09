Two employee of Macomb Co. Medical Examiner's Office fired for theft

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is seeking criminal charges against two recently terminated employees in the county medical examiner's office for pocketing drugs that were meant to be destroyed.

After a months-long investigation, two employees at the examiner's office admitted to stealing drugs from a property room that all 19 employees at the office had access to, Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said at a media conference Friday. Authorities are sending the case to the prosecutor's office for review, Wickersham said.

The employees, a 32-year-old female and 50-year-old male whose employment was terminated last week, admitted to taking the drugs that were heading for disposal, Wickersham said. Though the identities of the two employees and the drugs taken are not being revealed by authorities at the moment, Wickersham said 20 hydrocodone pills were discovered missing during the investigation.

Both Wickersham and County Executive Mark Hackel, who previously served as the county sheriff, noted a need for more police oversight in the medical examiner's office.

In the event of a death, the medical examiner's office will have medications present at the incident brought to the office to be considered in a toxicology report. The drugs are stored in the medical examiner's property room, and the sheriff's office typically isn't involved in the disposal, which Hackel flagged as an issue.

"That was one of the most glaring things," Hackel said. "Looking at this property room, I'm thinking, 'wait a minute.' It was surprising we had a property room with the drugs in it and there was no connection with the sheriff's office during that process."

Hackel said a new contract with the examiner's office at the beginning of this year allowed the county to look into some issues with lack of supervision and controls within the office.

Now after the medical examiner is done with the medications needed to complete toxicology reports, the sheriff's office will take control of the medications, document them with evidence and dispose of them, Wickersham said.

There hasn't been any indication or complaints about other items like jewelry or watches going missing at the examiner's office, Hackel said.

The Macomb County Medical Examiner's office caught some controversy two years ago when multiple employees were placed on paid leave, then fired amid allegations of longstanding racism and sexism within the office. Among the allegations were reports that some at the office openly displayed pornographic images as their screensavers on the county computers.

4 Macomb medical examiner employees on leave in racism, sexism probe

One employee said that the culture was encouraged and those who complained in the past were harassed until they quit their jobs in the office, or they were fired.

Andrew McKinnon, the county human resources director at the time, said the county was responsible for the hiring and firing of the employees involved in the incidents.

Daniel Spitz was the county medical examiner during the 2020 incidents and remains the head of the office. He also is the medical examiner for St. Clair County

Three women fired from the Macomb medical examiner's office continued their work in the St. Clair County medical examiner's office as Spitz told The Detroit News at the time he he said, adding that he was comfortable with them working in St. Clair.

anichols@detroitnews.com