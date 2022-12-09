Van Dyke Public Schools cancels classes Friday due to illnesses

Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren has canceled classes Friday due to illnesses, officials said Thursday.

"Our schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 9th," the district said on its website and in a post on its official Facebook page. "It seems as if there are too many illnesses going around to safely and healthily run our buildings. It's definitely December in Michigan. Please get some rest this weekend and stay safe."

The district has one high school, one middle school, three middle schools, and an early childhood center on Warren's south end.

