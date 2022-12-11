Special needs kids chill with Santa at North Pole Stroll

Sterling Heights — Santa Claus made an early appearance for autistic and special needs children at a Christmas-themed party Sunday in Sterling Heights.

Play-Place, an activity center for children with autism and other special needs, hosted the sixth annual North Pole Stroll to give families time to take photos with Santa, get a free gift for their child, a Christmas dinner, and cupcakes and cookies for dessert.

This was Patrick and Kristin De Leon's first time bringing their son, Josiah, to the North Pole Stroll, where he took a photo with Santa and enjoyed other activities the center had available for the children.

"He's been playing with the swing. That's probably what he'll do all day," Patrick De Leon said.

Outside of the North Pole Stroll, Play Place also hosts birthday parties, field trips, and respite for special needs children.

The De Leon family also utilizes the hair-cutting service the center has to offer for Josiah. Families who have a membership have unlimited access to the center and get one complimentary haircut per month.

"We love the place. We're actually new here... so we like to get him really familiarized with the place," Kristin De Leon said.

Natalie Bohay, who is autistic and was volunteering at the event Sunday, said the Christmas party was created for the autistic community to come together and feel welcomed.

"The best thing is that we have a volunteer with autism," Bohay said. "They have somebody that they can relate to."

Bohay, 34, has been volunteering at the center since it opened in 2016 and says her community is like "one puzzle, with many pieces."

This was also Akeia Hunt's first time at the event. She brought both her sons, Jayvon and Jasiah Rogers, because she saw the play center had sensory swings.

The center also had rock climbing, air hockey, foosball, an inflated bounce house, life-size Connect Four, bowling, and toys for the kids to choose from.

"I have a 4-year-old son who's autistic and I wanted to take him to take Santa Claus pictures, but all the other places are really loud, a lot of lights, and screaming so I thought this would be better for him. He doesn't like that type of environment," said Hunt, 29.

Girl Scout Troop No. 76087 was on site singing "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" karaoke-style and some scouts, who are fourth graders, traveled as far as Warren to volunteer.

