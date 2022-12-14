First person sentenced in Michigan's Boy Scouts of America investigation

The first person convicted in Michigan’s ongoing investigation into Boy Scouts of America was sentenced in Macomb County Circuit Court to multiple prison terms Wednesday.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York, who used to be involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseville in janitorial-like roles and the Boy Scouts of America troop at the church, sexually abused two children in the case, a Michigan Attorney General’s Office’s investigation found.

Both victims were boys: one was abused at his father’s house and at the church by Chapman in 2000 from age 13 or 14 until age 17. The other victim is a family member of Chapman who was around 11 years old when the abuse began and continued for years.

Chapman pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct, in the first and second degree, and will serve two sentences of 12-20 years and 10-15 years, to be carried out concurrently.

A lifetime sex offender registration and counseling is part of the plea.

Chapman previously served nine years in prison in New York for charges of engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a person below the age of 17, according to New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services records.

The case is a part of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s investigation into the Boy Scouts of America. Her office has reviewed 1,900 claims of criminal activity in the investigation, with about 89 cases “investigated for further action,” according to a media release sent out by the office Wednesday.

“Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing justice delivered for survivors of sexual assault,” Nessel said in the release. “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that those who prey upon children will be punished. As our review of allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America continues, I encourage those with information to come forward and share their story with the Department of Attorney General.”

With thousands of claims under investigation by the AG’s office in the investigation, and combined with the state’s investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, results have been limited, Nessel said in November. With the passage of time, victims' and witnesses’ memories can fade and some perpetrators may have died, so criminal cases can be tricky, but Nessel said her office has prosecuted more cold-case sexual assaults than any other state attorney general.

Those who believe they have information in the investigation into Boy Scouts are encouraged by the AG’s office to call the tip line at (844) 324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be anonymous.

