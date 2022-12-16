Man charged in Eastpointe shooting during carjacking attempt

A Clinton Township man accused of getting into a gunfight with another man during a carjacking attempt in Eastpointe Tuesday has been charged, officials said.

Damon Currie, 27, was arraigned Thursday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on one count of assault with intent to murder, a life felony, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a 2-year felony.

A magistrate set Currie's bond at $750,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Dec. 28, 2022. The magistrate also ordered that Currie may not leave the state, possess any weapons, or have any contact with the victim. He also must wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.

Police said officers were called at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 23000 block of Hayes Avenue between Nine Mile and Stephens roads for a report of an attempted carjacking and shots fired.

According to a preliminary investigation, two men approached another man who was parking his 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat in his driveway. One of the men, who authorities believe is Currie, allegedly charged the victim and began shooting at him.

The victim returned fire and struck Currie, investigators said. They also said the victim is a licensed gun owner.

Both suspects then fled in a stolen Chevrolet Impala, according to Eastpointe police.

Shortly after the shooting, detectives received a report that a man later identified as Currie had been privately conveyed to a hospital in Detroit with a non-life-threatening wound.

As Eastpointe police investigators traveled to the hospital, the suspect fled.

Eastpointe police, working with Detroit police, tracked the stolen Impala to a residence in Clinton Township. After contacting Clinton Township police, investigators put the residence under surveillance. At some point, the suspect exited the residence and got into the Impala.

The suspect led police on a brief car chase but was arrested without incident.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and the stolen vehicle. They recovered evidence of the crime, officials said.

Officials said they continue to search for the second suspect.

