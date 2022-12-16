Man's body found in car pulled from lake in Harrison Twp.

Mark Hicks

Macomb County officials on Friday pulled a car with a man's body from Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township.

At around 8:50 a.m., construction workers at the Macomb County Marine Division spotted a vehicle submerged up to its roof in front of the Harley Ensign boat launches about 30 feet from shore, investigators said in a statement.

The workers immediately notified the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, which activated its dive team. Divers "entered the cloudy waters and saw no movement" in a 2013 Honda Accord, according to the release.

The car was retrieved and authorities found a dead man, identified as 72-year-old David Rudd of Clinton Township, inside, sheriff's officials said.

"It is unknown why the vehicle was in the water," representatives wrote Friday. "Witnesses on scene confirmed that the vehicle had been parked near the boat ramps on the day prior. There are no signs of foul play at this time."

Other details were not released Friday night.