Brothers get life in prison for 2013 murder of Macomb mother, daughter

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday after being found guilty of murder charges in October.

Tony and Henry Johnson were found guilty on two counts each of premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Friday.

Authorities believe they targeted Tina Geiger, 47, and her daughter, Krissy, 11, in July 2013, sexually assaulted the girl then stabbed both in their Clinton Township apartment.

A security guard found the victims after being sent to the woman's apartment to check on them after the complex manager reported they hadn't been seen for several days.

The case was reopened in 2019 by police in Clinton Township.

Police were able to match a bloody palm print and DNA found on the girl to Tony Johnson. They were also able to confirm that blood in the stairwell and outside the apartment belonged to a male relative of his, the prosecutor's office said.

Henry Johnson lived in the Geigers' apartment complex and was seen in video footage of a store at the same time as the victims the day they were killed, authorities said.

He and his brother were both arrested and charged in 2020.

"The Johnsons are no longer a threat to the community and will spend the rest of their life behind bars for this vicious crime," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Friday.