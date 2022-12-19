Man, 41, accused of kidnapping woman in Warren charged

A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading police on a car chase has been charged, Macomb County's Prosecutor said Monday.

Jerry Thompson, 41, was charged Thursday in Warren's 37th District Court with kidnapping, third-degree fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, and assault and battery, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A judge set Thompson's bond at $1 million and scheduled his next court appearance for Dec. 29, 2022, according to court records.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for kidnapping, five years for fleeing and eluding police, two years for resisting arrest, and 93 days for assault and battery.

According to authorities, Thompson and a woman had a fight on Dec. 11, 2022, in a room of a motel on Chicago Road in Warren. The woman fled the room crying and screaming. A passerby called the police, they said.

Investigators allege Thompson forced the woman into the back seat of a car that was in the motel's parking lot. He then drove away but was spotted by officers in the area of 14 Mile and Schoenherr roads. He sped away from the police and was pursued.

They said Thompson then allegedly forced the woman to ingest unknown narcotics.

Police later found Thompson in Detroit where he tried to once again drive away from officers. However, as he fled through a residential neighborhood at high speeds, his vehicle ran into a fence. He exited the vehicle and ran, escaping from officers.

Police secured the vehicle and tended to the woman, who was taken to a hospital.

Officials said officers arrested Thompson three days later when he tried to pick up the woman from the hospital.

