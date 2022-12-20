Clintondale superintendent resigns amid racism allegations, credential questions

The superintendent of the Clintondale Community Schools resigned Monday amid allegations of racism, questions about his credentials and a criminal investigation into expenses, according to two former board members.

Rodriguez Broadnax resigned from his post after serving the district for a year and a half during the school board's Monday meeting. The board voted 4-3 to grant him a severance package for the three years of his contract that he won't be serving, according to Stacey Kubbe, who served on the board for four years but resigned in support of Broadnax.

At issue was Broadnax's certification to serve as superintendent in Michigan after after joining the school district from Mississippi, and a criminal investigation into a $15 pair of glasses that Broadnax submitted as expense after attending a conference in San Diego but paid back when it came to his attention, Kubbe said.

"I can’t be part of the racial motivation that is going there," said Kubbe, an Clinton Township resident and alum of the school district which her five children have attended. "I thought this was a witch hunt, honestly."

But a former board member, Jason Davison, said the issues that lead to Broadnax's departure have nothing to do with race, but facts that come from public documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and started long before the conference expenses.

The bigger issues were certifications to serve as a superintendent in Michigan and academic credentials on Broadnax's resume, said Davison.

For instance, Broadnax lacked an education specialist degree due to nonpayment of tuition to a university and eventually paid it, Davison said

Broadnax also allegedly also did not have certification to serve as superintendent when he served in other states included Nevada and North Carolina, Davison added.

He also submitted his application to serve as the the superintendent of Ohio schools four months into his tenure at Clintondale and questions started to come up, Davison added. Clintondale, which is located in Clinton Township in Macomb County, has roughly 2,300 students.

The expenses from the conference Broadnax attended went beyond the sunglasses and included other personal items such as candy and cookies. Broadnax also exceeded the $30 daily limit set for meals by turning in expenses of more than $100 per day and also took a cash advance for gas that is not allowable by law. He also allegedly had school employees help him move some of his possessions, Davison said.

"Bottom line ― this is about facts," said Davison, who served on the board until 2020. "We were trying to get accountability."

Broadnax and other board members could not be reached for comment.

An investigation into Broadnax was conducted by the Clinton Township Police Department but is still ongoing because of questions from the prosecutor's office about the allegations and school policies, said Macomb Country Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

"There are some unanswered questions and information we are seeking at this time," said Lucido. "We have to ask the questions because sometimes the information that police bring us ... we sometimes have to ask additional questions to learn whether or not elements of the crime are there."

Broadnax joined the district in 2020 and was doing an "excellent" job with a five-year plan, Kubbe said. It was unclear what Broadnax's severance package included but Kubbe said that Broadnax was earning $137,000 annually.

To serve as interim superintendent, the board put in pace Barbara VanSweden a retired superintendent from the Macomb Intermeditate School District. She will come out of retirement until the board finds a new leader, Kubbe said.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com