Man who stabbed Macomb prison inmate in October charged

A prisoner at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township who stabbed and killed another inmate has been charged with first-degree murder, officials said Tuesday.

Michael Ketchum also was charged with assault with intent to murder and being a prisoner in possession of a weapon, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A judge scheduled a probable cause hearing for the case against him for Jan. 4, 2023.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge and the assault with intent to murder charge. The possession of a weapon charge is a five-year felony.

Police accuse Ketchum of killing another inmate at the Macomb Correctional Facility on Oct. 18, 2022. They said he went to breakfast and stabbed an inmate eight times in the head and neck.

Corrections officers then went to his cell where they found Ketchum's dead cellmate underneath a bed, tied up, strangled, and with stab wounds.

Lucido said the inmate who was stabbed survived and Ketchum has been moved to another prison.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Ketchum is currently being housed at its Ionia Correctional Facility. His earliest release date is in 2083 and is currently serving sentences for multiple crimes, including assault with intent to commit murder, being a prisoner possessing a weapon, possessing contraband, armed robbery, using a firearm during a felony, and kidnapping.

