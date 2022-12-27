Clinton Twp. arms dealer charged with illegally importing from Russia

Macomb County arms dealer Chase Farmer, 23, has a federal license to deal in firearms, but not to import firearms. The St. Clair Shores resident is charged with illegally importing Glock conversion devices from a Russian website for months, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Michigan U.S. Attorney's Office.

Farmer, owner of Shall Not Be Infringed, LLC, in Clinton Township, illegally imported Glock conversion devices and drop-in auto sears, which are used to convert firearms into machine guns that fire multiple rounds, from November 2020 to March 2021, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Tuesday.

In order to hide the illegal purchases, Farmer used an alias to make orders and falsified information on his PayPal payments to Russia, investigators found.

If convicted, Farmer could be looking at up to 10 years in prison, according to the news release.