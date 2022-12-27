MDHHS office in Clinton Twp. remains closed for repairs after crash

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Clinton Township remains closed Tuesday for repairs on damage caused by a vehicle that crashed into the building last week.

The office is located at 44777 N. Gratiot Ave. near Hall Road.

Officials with the agency said last Thursday the crash happened the night before. They also said they are working with the Clinton Township Police Department in the investigation into the crash. It's unclear what caused the accident.

In the meantime, anyone who needs to apply for public assistance benefits or check existing benefits, should visit the agency's website at michigan.gov/MIBridges or visit another MDHHS office nearby, such as the one at 13041 E. Ten Mile Road in Warren or the one at 41227 Mound Road in Sterling Heights. Anyone who needs to report suspected child or vulnerable adult abuse or neglect should call 1 (855) 444-3911.

